A pair of bomb blasts targeting a market in central Baghdad Saturday killed at least 28 people and wounded at least 54, according to This year more than ever, I have been inspired by the tremendous outpouring of generosity of the people of Thunder Bay, on behalf of the needy LAS VEGAS - More than 300,000 visitors are expected to descend on Las Vegas for an extravagant party that features some of the biggest names in music and an eight-minute fireworks show launched from the tops of half a dozen high-rise casinos. Federal officials have ranked the high-profile celebration just below the Super Bowl and on par with the festivities in Times Square, focusing resources on protecting Sin City on one of its biggest days of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.