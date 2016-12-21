Las Vegas going all out for New Year'...

Las Vegas going all out for New Year's party and security

11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

LAS VEGAS - More than 300,000 visitors are expected to descend on Las Vegas for an extravagant party that features some of the biggest names in music and an eight-minute fireworks show launched from the tops of half a dozen high-rise casinos. Federal officials have ranked the high-profile celebration just below the Super Bowl and on par with the festivities in Times Square, focusing resources on protecting Sin City on one of its biggest days of the year.

