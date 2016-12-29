Las Vegas Airport Traffic Up Over 3 Percent in November
Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information and talk source for Las Vegas and all of southern Nevada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|31 min
|jtbklyn718
|12
|TRUMP is The New J.F.K. !
|3 hr
|George Washington...
|4
|the real truth about the jews
|3 hr
|JEWS R REPUBLICANS
|2
|Obama names Utah, Nevada monuments despite oppo...
|3 hr
|Kentucky Long Rif...
|4
|Free parking for locals at MGM Resorts Internat...
|4 hr
|Local
|3
|Say goodbye to Lake Mead
|4 hr
|Local
|3
|Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets
|16 hr
|Local
|24
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC