Kenneth S. Siegel has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel at Diamond Resorts Holdings, LLC in Las Vegas - NV, USA Diamond Resorts InternationalA , a global leader in the hospitality and vacation ownership industries , announces today that Kenneth S. Siegel will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel. Siegel has over 20 years' experience in leadership roles at multinational organizations.

