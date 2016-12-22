Justin Bieber indicted over attack on photographer in Argentina

MAY 22: Recording artist Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Recording artist Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.