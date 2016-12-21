How routine gaming-license hearings can turn emotional
Stephan Michael Galdau stood waiting for judgment, his hands curled over the edge of the wide podium in the wood-paneled hearing room of the Nevada Gaming Control Board on East Washington Avenue. Galdau was asking to withdraw his application for a gaming license for his restaurant, Owl, so he could quickly reapply, then install slots at his struggling business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Booboo man
|31
|TRUMP Mask-Makers Flooded with Orders
|3 hr
|Second Amendment ...
|4
|TRUMP is The New J.F.K. !
|3 hr
|Second Amendment ...
|3
|Donald Trump to sell Trump International Hotel ...
|4 hr
|TRUMP TOWER SLUMPS
|13
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP will RISE to GREATNESS !
|4 hr
|AMERICAN OLIGARCHY
|6
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|4 hr
|American Cannon F...
|10
|Las Vegas Buffets have gone into the dustbin of...
|8 hr
|Local
|12
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC