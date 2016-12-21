Garbage trucks to block possible Times Square truck attacks

Heavily armed counterterrorism officers take shelter from the rain beneath an overhang in Times Square, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in New York, as the New York Police department began ramping up security for the city's massive New Year's Eve celebration. The department says they are up to the task of deterring the type of deadly truck attacks that occured this year in Nice and more recently in Berlin.

