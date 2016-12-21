Garbage trucks to block possible Time...

Garbage trucks to block possible Times Square truck attacks

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Heavily armed counterterrorism officers take shelter from the rain beneath an overhang in Times Square, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in New York, as the New York Police department began ramping up security for the city's massive New Year's Eve celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! 8 hr jtbklyn718 12
TRUMP is The New J.F.K. ! 11 hr George Washington... 4
the real truth about the jews 11 hr JEWS R REPUBLICANS 2
News Obama names Utah, Nevada monuments despite oppo... 11 hr Kentucky Long Rif... 4
Free parking for locals at MGM Resorts Internat... 12 hr Local 3
Say goodbye to Lake Mead 12 hr Local 3
Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets Wed Local 24
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,104 • Total comments across all topics: 277,446,847

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC