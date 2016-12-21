Fireworks crew toils to make Las Vega...

Fireworks crew toils to make Las Vegas launch sizzle for New Year's

16 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Pyrotechnician Henry Herman loads aerial shells during New Year's Eve fireworks preparation atop Treasure Island on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fireworks by Grucci pyrotechnician Henry Herman stood in an orange T-shirt with his hands folded on the roof of Treasure Island on Friday, admiring a masterpiece he and six colleagues spent the last week putting together in preparation for New Year's Eve in Las Vegas.

