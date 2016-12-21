Family holds vigil for man found dead...

Family holds vigil for man found dead in alleged arson fire

Read more: KTVN Reno

Authorities have identified a man whose burned body was found inside a North Las Vegas house believed to be lit on fire by an arsonist. Family members of 26-year-old Jesse Swan spent Christmas Eve holding a vigil for the Las Vegas resident, whose body was found Thursday after the blaze.

