Elton John pays tribute to George Michael at Las Vegas show
Elton John teared up while paying tribute to his friend George Michael during a concert in Las Vegas this week. With a picture of Michael lighting up the backdrop of the stage, he performed "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say goodbye to Lake Mead
|4 hr
|Local
|8
|Are Harry Reid and Rory Reid leaving the Democr...
|10 hr
|Local
|1
|Obama names Utah, Nevada monuments despite oppo...
|12 hr
|Off Topic
|6
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|14 hr
|Bellame
|75
|Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal bus shoo...
|15 hr
|anon
|5
|DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY !
|20 hr
|NO MORE OLIGARCHY
|1
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|Thu
|jtbklyn718
|12
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC