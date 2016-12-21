Elton John pays tribute to George Mic...

Elton John pays tribute to George Michael at Las Vegas show

12 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Elton John teared up while paying tribute to his friend George Michael during a concert in Las Vegas this week. With a picture of Michael lighting up the backdrop of the stage, he performed "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me."

