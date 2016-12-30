Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [] Elton John Pays Tribute to George Michael at Las Vegas Show Elton John teared up while paying tribute to his friend George Michael during a concert in Las Vegas this week. New Year Means New Nevada Laws on Marijuana, Mopeds The new year is ushering in some new laws for Nevadans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.