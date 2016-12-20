El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Las Vegas, NV
COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2016 -- El Pollo Loco , the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken chain, opened its newest location in Las Vegas, NV today. The new restaurant, located at 9460 W. Sahara Ave., is the 22nd location to open in the Las Vegas market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Booboo man
|31
|TRUMP Mask-Makers Flooded with Orders
|3 hr
|Second Amendment ...
|4
|TRUMP is The New J.F.K. !
|4 hr
|Second Amendment ...
|3
|Donald Trump to sell Trump International Hotel ...
|4 hr
|TRUMP TOWER SLUMPS
|13
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP will RISE to GREATNESS !
|4 hr
|AMERICAN OLIGARCHY
|6
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|4 hr
|American Cannon F...
|10
|Las Vegas Buffets have gone into the dustbin of...
|8 hr
|Local
|12
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC