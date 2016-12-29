Don Barnhart to Kick Off 2017 with More Comedy Shows in Las Vegas

Jokesters Comedy Club is thrilled to bring back award-winning comedian Don Barnhart and friends in the ultimate comedy party nightly at 10:30PM inside The D Casino Hotel in Las Vegas. From the top Comedy Club s, cruise lines and colleges to the front lines in Afghanistan comedian Don Barnhart seems to have done it all and he's coming back to Vegas nightly at Jokesters Comedy Club inside The D Casino Hotel on Fremont St. Barnhart's stand up comedy show is fresh, funny and intelligent.

