Decades later, Navy deserter in Las Vegas hopes to rally new anti-war generation
Nearly a half-century ago, Craig W. Anderson took a highly visible stand against what he considered an unjust war. In 1967, he and three other Navy seamen walked away from their ship, the aircraft carrier USS Intrepid, when it docked in Japan after a bombing mission in the Gulf of Tonkin, off the coast of Vietnam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets
|1 hr
|MrVegas
|2
|Station Casinos' Bistro, Feast and Festival Buf...
|4 hr
|kyman
|21
|Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal bus shoo...
|13 hr
|Eddie Fisher Marker
|4
|Las Vegas Buffets have gone into the dustbin of...
|13 hr
|Eddie Fisher Marker
|13
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|17 hr
|Booboo man
|31
|TRUMP Mask-Makers Flooded with Orders
|18 hr
|Second Amendment ...
|4
|TRUMP is The New J.F.K. !
|18 hr
|Second Amendment ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC