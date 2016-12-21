Court rejects latest appeal of man in...

Court rejects latest appeal of man in Las Vegas murder case

The Nevada Supreme Court has rejected the latest appeal of Todd M. Leavitt, serving a life sentence without parole for the killing of a Las Vegas man in 1983 during a drug deal, according to court records. Leavitt, 52, maintained that a decision of a federal appeals court involving another case merited him a new trial because of a faulty jury instruction.

