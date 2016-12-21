Court rejects latest appeal of man in Las Vegas murder case
The Nevada Supreme Court has rejected the latest appeal of Todd M. Leavitt, serving a life sentence without parole for the killing of a Las Vegas man in 1983 during a drug deal, according to court records. Leavitt, 52, maintained that a decision of a federal appeals court involving another case merited him a new trial because of a faulty jury instruction.
