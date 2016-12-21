Coroner identifies man fatally stabbe...

Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed at North Las Vegas house party

Ivan Garcia Lopez died from multiple stab wounds after a fight broke out during a party on the 2800 block of North Daley Street near Las Vegas Boulevard and Civic Center Drive. The 23-year-old was a resident of Las Vegas.

