Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed at North Las Vegas house party
Ivan Garcia Lopez died from multiple stab wounds after a fight broke out during a party on the 2800 block of North Daley Street near Las Vegas Boulevard and Civic Center Drive. The 23-year-old was a resident of Las Vegas.
