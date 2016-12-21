Clark County coroner's office rules suspicious death a homicide
Diana Cristina Rios, 24, died after she was strangled, the coroner's office said. Her body was found Monday afternoon at the residence of 3947 Silver Dollar Ave., near South Valley View Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue.
