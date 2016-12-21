Christmas tree recycling begins annual push in Vegas area
An annual Christmas tree recycling drive is beginning in southern Nevada, hosted by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and the Springs Preserve. Beginning Monday, trees are being accepted at more than 30 drop-off locations from Boulder City to Summerlin, and Southern Highlands to North Las Vegas.
