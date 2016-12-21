A farewell to 'old' Las Vegas

From being the crown jewel of the Chicago Mobs' desert properties to being a favorite location of Hollywood studios shooting casino-centric storylines - mostly because of its gaudy, over-the-top dA©cor - Las Vegas has served many purposes over its 60-year life. On 16 August 2016 at 2:30 a.m., the 26-story Monaco tower of the Riviera Hotel and Casino was demolished.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RGT Online.