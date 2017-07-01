Vietnam War Memorial completed, Women Veterans Monument in progress
Vietnam War Memorial completed, Women Veterans Monument in progress Final 33 commemorative bricks added to Vietnam War Memorial Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/community/2017/07/01/vietnam-war-memorial-completed-women-veterans-monument-progress/441364001/ James Turner lays down a memorial brick honoring a Vietnam veteran while Fred Huff assists him. The final 22 bricks were installed to complete the Vietnam Veteran Memorial on July 1, 2017.
