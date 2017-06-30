SWAT team returns to crime-ridden town

In the wake of a scary hostage situation, a New Mexico police department has seen enough - they're putting together a SWAT team. A robbery at a KFC, a robbery at White Sands Bistro, and a hostage situation at McGinn's Pistachio Farm were all contributing factors to the Alamogordo Police Department's push to bring back the SWAT team.

