NM pecan prices set record-high, worrying farmers
NM pecan prices set record high; maybe too high, farmers worry Pecan prices set a new record in New Mexico in 2016. But farmers worry about the economic ripple effects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|affrique (May '12)
|Jun 28
|anonymous
|253
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Jun 28
|Bigg Tyme
|217
|Bad lawyer tells dependent to take a double jeo...
|Jun 22
|anonymous
|2
|Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10)
|Jun 19
|Chesley Irwin
|144
|Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club
|Jun 10
|Corlcock
|1
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Nojoke
|44
|The Thing
|May '17
|Hazz Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC