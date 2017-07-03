Las Cruces names 'go-to' person to assista
Las Cruces names 'go-to' person to assist businesses Donald Bustos to serve as City of Las Cruces Business Concierge Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/money/business/2017/07/03/las-cruces-names-go-to-person-assist-businesses/448571001/ LAS CRUCES - The city recently initiated a business concierge program and has announced Donald Bustos as the "go to" person to assist new and existing businesses. As part of the Business Development section of the Economic Development Department, Bustos will serve as a resource for business issues and concerns.
