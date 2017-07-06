Las Cruces man charged with battering, stealing money from grandmother
Las Cruces man charged with battering, robbing grandmother Antonio Esparza, 23, is charged with felony counts of robbery and false imprisonment. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/crime/2017/07/06/las-cruces-man-charged-battering-robbing-grandmother/457247001/ LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces Police have arrested a man suspected of wrestling away $130 in cash from his 75-year-old grandmother.
