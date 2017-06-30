Las Cruces lawmaker enters New Mexico...

Las Cruces lawmaker enters New Mexico governor's race

In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo State Sen. Joseph Cervantes, center, joined by his senate Democratic members from left, Liz Stefanics, Mimi Stewart and Mary Kay Papen gives a response to New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez's State of the State address in Santa Fe, N.M. Cervantes a southern New Mexico Democratic senator in the state's swing region, is jumping into the race for governor. Cervantes, an architect and Las Cruces attorney, told The Associated Press he will announced Wednesday, July 5 that he will seek the Democratic nomination for governor in a direct challenge to Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is among the candidates wanting to succeed Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.

