Las Cruces lawmaker enters New Mexico governor's race
Sen. Joseph Cervantes, a southern New Mexico Democrat in the state's swing region, is jumping into the race for governor. The architect and Las Cruces attorney told The Associated Press that he will formally enter the race Wednesday to seek the Democratic nomination for governor in a direct challenge to Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham and other Democrats wanting to succeed Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|10 hr
|Chaplain Martinez
|218
|affrique (May '12)
|Jun 28
|anonymous
|253
|Bad lawyer tells dependent to take a double jeo...
|Jun 22
|anonymous
|2
|Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10)
|Jun 19
|Chesley Irwin
|144
|Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club
|Jun 10
|Corlcock
|1
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Nojoke
|44
|The Thing
|May '17
|Hazz Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC