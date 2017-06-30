Las Cruces lawmaker enters New Mexico...

Las Cruces lawmaker enters New Mexico governor's race

9 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Sen. Joseph Cervantes, a southern New Mexico Democrat in the state's swing region, is jumping into the race for governor. The architect and Las Cruces attorney told The Associated Press that he will formally enter the race Wednesday to seek the Democratic nomination for governor in a direct challenge to Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham and other Democrats wanting to succeed Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.

