Las Cruces celebrates Fourth of July

Las Cruces celebrates Fourth of July

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Fireworks, floats and fun mark Fourth of July celebrations in Las Cruces Fourth of July festivities in Las Cruces drew spirited crowds that came together to celebrate America's birth Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/2017/07/05/fireworks-floats-fun-mark-july-fourth-celebrations-las-cruces/450100001/ Residents from Las Cruces and surrounding areas gathered along the parade route of the Electric Light Parade to see floats go by on July 3, 2017. USA Today Network The Flores family along with other residents from Las Cruces and surrounding areas filled the sideways around Apodaca Park and along Solano Drive, during the 2017 Electric Light Parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07) 1 hr Chaplain Martinez 218
affrique (May '12) Jun 28 anonymous 253
Bad lawyer tells dependent to take a double jeo... Jun 22 anonymous 2
News Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10) Jun 19 Chesley Irwin 144
News Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club Jun 10 Corlcock 1
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) May '17 Nojoke 44
The Thing May '17 Hazz Matt 1
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,836 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC