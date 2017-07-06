Drivers in Santa Fe are paying the most on average at $2.22 per gallon while drivers in Albuquerque are paying the least at $2.06 per gallon. Las Crucens paying less than state average for gas Drivers in Santa Fe are paying the most on average at $2.22 per gallon while drivers in Albuquerque are paying the least at $2.06 per gallon.

