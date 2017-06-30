Houston-area murder suspect arrested in New Mexico
Investigators said a Houston-area man suspected of wounding his ex-wife and fatally shooting her husband has been arrested in New Mexico on a murder warrant. Jail records show Sayantan Ghose of Richmond, Texas, was being held Saturday in Las Cruces pending extradition.
