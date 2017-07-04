"There's a special concern for that population because they are going from the support system of a school system, into their basements; " Funding cut for program helping young adults "There's a special concern for that population because they are going from the support system of a school system, into their basements; " Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/2017/07/04/funding-cut-program-helping-young-adults/446161001/ LAS CRUCES - An experimental program that has helped young adults with developmental disabilities in our county better integrate into the community has been discontinued due to lack of funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.