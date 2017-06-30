Farmers worry New Mexico's pecan pric...

Farmers worry New Mexico's pecan prices are too high

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

This July 2, 2017 photo shows pecan trees at the corner of Highway 28 and Watson Lane in Mesilla, N.M. New Mexico pecan crop prices set a new record-high in 2016, federal numbers released recently confirmed. less This July 2, 2017 photo shows pecan trees at the corner of Highway 28 and Watson Lane in Mesilla, N.M. New Mexico pecan crop prices set a new record-high in 2016, federal numbers released recently confirmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07) 1 hr Chaplain Martinez 218
affrique (May '12) Jun 28 anonymous 253
Bad lawyer tells dependent to take a double jeo... Jun 22 anonymous 2
News Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10) Jun 19 Chesley Irwin 144
News Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club Jun 10 Corlcock 1
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) May '17 Nojoke 44
The Thing May '17 Hazz Matt 1
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,834 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC