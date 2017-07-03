Deputies plan DWI checkpoints in July Checkpoints and patrols will be conducted July 7-31 at various undisclosed locations throughout DoA a Ana County, Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/courts/2017/07/03/deputies-plan-dwi-checkpoints-july/448796001/ LAS CRUCES - The DoA a Ana County Sheriff's Office has scheduled at least two checkpoints and saturation patrols during the month of July. These activities are part of an ongoing effort to reduce DWI-related crashes, injuries and deaths.

