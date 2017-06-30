Date set for third Tai Chan trial

Date set for third Tai Chan trial

After two mistrials in the murder case involving former Santa Fe County Sheriff's Deputy Tai Chan, the date has been set for a third, KRQE-TV reports. Chan is charged with killing his former partner, Deputy Jeremy Martin, in 2014 at a Las Cruces hotel.

