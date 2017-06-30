Date set for third Tai Chan trial
After two mistrials in the murder case involving former Santa Fe County Sheriff's Deputy Tai Chan, the date has been set for a third, KRQE-TV reports. Chan is charged with killing his former partner, Deputy Jeremy Martin, in 2014 at a Las Cruces hotel.
