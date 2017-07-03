Cowboy Classic tees off at Cree Meadows Beginning Saturday, the Cowboy Classic Golf Tournament tees off at Cree Meadows Golf and Country Club in Ruidoso. Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://www.ruidosonews.com/story/news/local/2017/07/03/cowboy-classic-tees-off-cree-meadows/447716001/ Three golf tournament are scheduled this month at Cree Meadows Golf and Country Club beginning July 8 and running through July 25. Players will be walking the greens under the watchful gaze of Sierra Blanca Peak, a view that draws competitors from surrounding areas in New Mexico and neighboring states.

