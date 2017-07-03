Cowboy Classic tees off at Cree Meadows

Cowboy Classic tees off at Cree Meadows

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Ruidoso News

Cowboy Classic tees off at Cree Meadows Beginning Saturday, the Cowboy Classic Golf Tournament tees off at Cree Meadows Golf and Country Club in Ruidoso. Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://www.ruidosonews.com/story/news/local/2017/07/03/cowboy-classic-tees-off-cree-meadows/447716001/ Three golf tournament are scheduled this month at Cree Meadows Golf and Country Club beginning July 8 and running through July 25. Players will be walking the greens under the watchful gaze of Sierra Blanca Peak, a view that draws competitors from surrounding areas in New Mexico and neighboring states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
affrique (May '12) Jun 28 anonymous 253
Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07) Jun 28 Bigg Tyme 217
Bad lawyer tells dependent to take a double jeo... Jun 22 anonymous 2
News Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10) Jun 19 Chesley Irwin 144
News Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club Jun 10 Corlcock 1
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) May '17 Nojoke 44
The Thing May '17 Hazz Matt 1
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,615 • Total comments across all topics: 282,211,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC