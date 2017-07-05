City officials seize $5K in illegal fireworks The value of the illegal fireworks totaled $5,020, a sharp increase from last year's haul of $3,000 Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/2017/07/05/las-cruces-officials-seize-5-k-illegal-fireworks/453665001/ The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is offering up some do's and don'ts on firework safety ahead of July 4th. The Las Cruces Police Department confiscated more than $5,000 worth of illegal fireworks as of the morning of Wednesday July 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.