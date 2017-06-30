Authorities searching for fugitive
Authorities searching for fugitive Carlos Sanchez, 34, failed to appear in court on a charge of inflicting corporal injury to a family member Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/30/authorities-searching-fugitive/444259001/ LAS CRUCES - Federal authorities are searching for a fugitive wanted on a probation violation for failing to appear in court. Authorities say Carlos Sanchez, 34, failed to appear in court on a charge of inflicting corporal injury to a family member.
