Woman allegedly sexually assaulted following yard sale
The victim told authorities two men returned to her home, claiming they had left a cell phone inside. While inside, one man allegedly grabbed the victim and pulled her into the bathroom while the other man stood watch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad lawyer tells dependent to take a double jeo...
|Jun 22
|anonymous
|2
|affrique (May '12)
|Jun 22
|anonymous
|252
|Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10)
|Jun 19
|Chesley Irwin
|144
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Jun 12
|USM
|216
|Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club
|Jun 10
|Corlcock
|1
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|May 31
|Nojoke
|44
|The Thing
|May 30
|Hazz Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC