Waiting for takeoff at the Spaceport

From left, U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, R-N.M., Gov. Susana Martinez and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson attend the dedication ceremony for Spaceport America's terminal-hangar in October 2011. Las Cruces Sun-News file photo The taxiway leading to the hangar at Spaceport America in Upham, in December 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.