University professor, 2 students overcome by heat near Hatch
Border Patrol agents say they had to rescue a university professor and two of her students who were overcome by heat near Hatch, New Mexico. Agents from the Las Cruces Station responded to a call from the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office requesting assistance in locating three people who were in distress Wednesday afternoon.
