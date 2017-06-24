University professor, 2 students over...

University professor, 2 students overcome by heat near Hatch

19 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Border Patrol agents say they had to rescue a university professor and two of her students who were overcome by heat near Hatch, New Mexico. Agents from the Las Cruces Station responded to a call from the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office requesting assistance in locating three people who were in distress Wednesday afternoon.

