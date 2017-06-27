U.S. Marshals are looking for a Viole...

U.S. Marshals are looking for a Violent Fugitive in Las Cruces.

Las Cruces, NM- The United States Marshals Service is looking for New Mexico's Most Wanted Fugitive Martin Lopez. Lopez is wanted on a NM probation violation warrant for the original charge of resisting an officer or arrest.

