U.S. Marshals are looking for a Violent Fugitive in Las Cruces.
Las Cruces, NM- The United States Marshals Service is looking for New Mexico's Most Wanted Fugitive Martin Lopez. Lopez is wanted on a NM probation violation warrant for the original charge of resisting an officer or arrest.
