U.S. high court voids N.M. ruling on textbook funding
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered New Mexico's highest court to reconsider whether state money can be used to pay for textbooks at religious and other private schools. In ordering the reconsideration, the justices vacated a 2015 decision by the state Supreme Court, which ruled that providing public funds for textbooks in private schools violated the New Mexico Constitution.
