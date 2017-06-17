Two men arrested in connection with attack of off-duty Border Patrol agent
The Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office said back on June 9th, the two confronted the off duty agent in Northeast El Paso, as he was helping his mother at a tamale stand. The agent gave the men a ride, that's when they pulled out a pellet gun and a machete.
