Top 5 resources for LGBTQ students
For over 20 years, this support group has brought together LGBTQ youth under age 21 to talk about issues and join in activities in a judgment-free environment. Common Bond creates a safe environment every Friday night for those in the Albuquerque LGBTQ community to express themselves and learn while having fun.
