The unraveling of New Mexico's Medica...

The unraveling of New Mexico's Medicaid crackdown

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Four years after the state accused 15 behavioral health organizations with potential Medicaid fraud, the case has experienced a slow-motion unraveling NM Human Services Department's 'credible allegations of fraud' claim falls apart Four years after the state accused 15 behavioral health organizations with potential Medicaid fraud, the case has experienced a slow-motion unraveling Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/new-mexico/2017/06/30/nm-human-services-departments-credible-allegations-fraud-claim-falls-apart/443428001/ Melody Burns of Las Cruces, left, and Gov. Susana Martinez discuss the sign Burns created in July 2013 opposing the state's decision to abruptly suspend Medicaid funding to Southwest Counseling Center and other providers within the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
affrique (May '12) Wed anonymous 253
Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07) Jun 28 Bigg Tyme 217
Bad lawyer tells dependent to take a double jeo... Jun 22 anonymous 2
News Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10) Jun 19 Chesley Irwin 144
News Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club Jun 10 Corlcock 1
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) May 31 Nojoke 44
The Thing May '17 Hazz Matt 1
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,371 • Total comments across all topics: 282,150,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC