The unraveling of New Mexico's Medicaid crackdown
Four years after the state accused 15 behavioral health organizations with potential Medicaid fraud, the case has experienced a slow-motion unraveling NM Human Services Department's 'credible allegations of fraud' claim falls apart Four years after the state accused 15 behavioral health organizations with potential Medicaid fraud, the case has experienced a slow-motion unraveling Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/new-mexico/2017/06/30/nm-human-services-departments-credible-allegations-fraud-claim-falls-apart/443428001/ Melody Burns of Las Cruces, left, and Gov. Susana Martinez discuss the sign Burns created in July 2013 opposing the state's decision to abruptly suspend Medicaid funding to Southwest Counseling Center and other providers within the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|affrique (May '12)
|Wed
|anonymous
|253
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Jun 28
|Bigg Tyme
|217
|Bad lawyer tells dependent to take a double jeo...
|Jun 22
|anonymous
|2
|Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10)
|Jun 19
|Chesley Irwin
|144
|Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club
|Jun 10
|Corlcock
|1
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|May 31
|Nojoke
|44
|The Thing
|May '17
|Hazz Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC