Tai Chan will be among few in NM trie...

Tai Chan will be among few in NM tried three times

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

Tai Chan will soon join Gordon House as one of the few defendants in New Mexico to go to trial three times on the same criminal charges. Chan will be among few in NM tried three times Tai Chan will soon join Gordon House as one of the few defendants in New Mexico to go to trial three times on the same criminal charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club Sat Corlcock 1
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) May 31 Nojoke 44
The Thing May 30 Hazz Matt 1
Las Cruces Music Selection (Sep '12) May 23 Musikologist 15
nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15) May 19 Nikki88 20
News Police arrest nephew of missing woman (Apr '10) May 17 ParamountGypsy 19
Robin Colts was not murdered by Debbie or James (Dec '10) May 17 ParamountGypsy 8
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,347 • Total comments across all topics: 281,703,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC