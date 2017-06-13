Study: $15 an hour needed for 2-bedroom rental in NM
Study: $15 an hour needed for 2-bedroom rental in NM Residents in 10 New Mexico counties must earn $15 an hour or more to rent a two-bedroom apartment. Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/2017/06/13/study-15-hour-needed-2-bedroom-rental-nm/393335001/ ALBUQUERQUE - Residents in 10 New Mexico counties must earn $15 an hour or more to rent a two-bedroom apartment without having to spend more than 30 percent of their income, according to data released by an affordable housing advocacy group.
