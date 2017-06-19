Sexism at center of law commission dispute
One of three women on the 11-member commission that oversees public defenders in New Mexico is calling for removal of the commission's chairman, Michael Stout, because of what she calls subtle sexism based on "anachronistic stereotypes of women." Jennifer Romero, an Albuquerque lawyer appointed to the commission just under a year ago, said in emails to fellow commissioners that Stout recently told her he planned to curtail contact with her because his wife, state District Judge Marci Beyer of Las Cruces, "perceived his contact with me as a threat to his marriage" and that he had agreed to abide by his wife's edict to cease contact with her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad lawyer tells dependent to take a double jeo...
|Thu
|anonymous
|2
|affrique (May '12)
|Thu
|anonymous
|252
|Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10)
|Jun 19
|Chesley Irwin
|144
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Jun 12
|USM
|216
|Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club
|Jun 10
|Corlcock
|1
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|May 31
|Nojoke
|44
|The Thing
|May 30
|Hazz Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC