Sexism at center of law commission dispute

One of three women on the 11-member commission that oversees public defenders in New Mexico is calling for removal of the commission's chairman, Michael Stout, because of what she calls subtle sexism based on "anachronistic stereotypes of women." Jennifer Romero, an Albuquerque lawyer appointed to the commission just under a year ago, said in emails to fellow commissioners that Stout recently told her he planned to curtail contact with her because his wife, state District Judge Marci Beyer of Las Cruces, "perceived his contact with me as a threat to his marriage" and that he had agreed to abide by his wife's edict to cease contact with her.

