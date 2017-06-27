Settlement shows new protections needed

Settlement shows new protections needed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Settlement shows new protections needed "We never were doing anything wrong - certainly nothing that would require shutting down a 50-year-old organization." Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/opinion/editorial/2017/06/27/settlement-shows-new-protections-needed/434262001/ Roque Garcia, then acting chief executive officer of Southwest Counseling Center, Inc., said in July 2013 that he was extremely frustrated when state government pulled the center's Medicaid funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
affrique (May '12) 19 hr anonymous 253
Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07) Wed Bigg Tyme 217
Bad lawyer tells dependent to take a double jeo... Jun 22 anonymous 2
News Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10) Jun 19 Chesley Irwin 144
News Woman suspected of stealing $20K from booster club Jun 10 Corlcock 1
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) May 31 Nojoke 44
The Thing May 30 Hazz Matt 1
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,699 • Total comments across all topics: 282,115,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC