Sen. Heinrich staff to hold mobile office hoursa

Sen. Heinrich staff to hold mobile office hours in Mesilla Martin Heinrich's staff will answer constituent questions and address concerns in Mesilla June 27 Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/2017/06/19/sen-heinrich-staff-hold-mobile-office-hours-mesilla/408919001/ LAS CRUCES - Sen. Martin Heinrich's staff will be in Mesilla from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27 at the Mesilla Community Center, 2251 Calle de Santiago. Representatives of Heinrich's staff will be on-hand during the mobile office hours to help with Social Security benefits, Medicare, veterans benefits, student loans, immigration, and other federal programs.

