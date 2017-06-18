Residents beat the heat at Las Cruces splash pads Families cool of at Las Cruces' splash pads in triple-digit temperatures Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/community/2017/06/18/residents-beat-heat-las-cruces-splash-pads/403961001/ LAS CRUCES - As temperatures have started to rise into triple digits, families are flocking to Las Cruces' splash pads to stay cool. On Thursday, June 15, the high temperature reached 103 degrees in Las Cruces, making it the the hottest day to that point this year, according to National Weather Service staff.

